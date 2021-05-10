Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

UK's Provident Financial to close troubled doorstep-lending arm

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - UK’s Provident Financial said on Monday it was exiting its 141-year-old doorstep-lending division, adding that it has begun a consultation process for 2,100 employees, as the pandemic delivered the final blow to the loss-making business.

“In light of the changing industry and regulatory dynamics in the home-credit sector, as well as shifting customer preferences, it is with deepest regret that we have decided to withdraw from the home-credit market,” the company said as it reported a loss for 2020 versus a year-ago profit.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up