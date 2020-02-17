UK regulator fines Provident's Moneybarn for treating customers unfairly

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog has fined Provident’s car and van financing arm Moneybarn 2.8 million pounds ($3.65 million), with the company also having provided redress of over 30 million pounds to customers treated unfairly.

The fine on Monday was after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) found Moneybarn did not treat customers fairly when they fell behind with loan repayments due to financial difficulties in a period between April 2014 and October 2017. ($1 = 0.7671 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)