Oct 26 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms operator Proximus raised its full year underlying core profit guidance on Friday, citing lower than-expected roaming costs and “one-off tailwinds” in the first half.

The company now expects an increase in full year underlying core profit (EBITDA) of 2-3 percent compared to its previous guidance of “slight growth”. (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)