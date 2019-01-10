CORRECTED-Belgian telecoms company Proximus to cut 650 jobs

(Corrects to say cost savings will be by 2022, not 2020)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms operator Proximus plans to save 240 million euros ($277 million) by 2022 through a cost-cutting plan that will involve a net headcount reduction of 650 jobs, it said on Thursday.

Proximus plans to cut 1,900 jobs while recruiting 1,250.

Belgian news agency Belga reported the job cuts on Wednesday, citing the country’s economy minister. ($1 = 0.8663 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia Editing by David Goodman)