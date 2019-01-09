Belgium's Proximus plans to cut 2,000 jobs - newspapers

BRUSSELS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms operator Proximus plans to cut 2,000 jobs, or some 15 percent of its workforce, Belgian newspapers Le Soir and L’Echo reported on Wednesday.

Le Soir said that the head of the company had been summoned to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Charles Michel. The Belgian state owns 53.5 percent of Proximus shares.

Trading in Proximus shares was suspended at the opening on Wednesday until the company releases a statement. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio)