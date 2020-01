Jan 30 (Reuters) - Insurer Prudential Plc on Thursday named Shriti Vadera, a former contender to replace Mark Carney as the governor of the Bank of England, as an eventual successor to Chairman Paul Manduca.

Vadera, currently the chairwoman of Santander UK Group and a director of mining giant BHP Group , will join Prudential initially as a non-executive director. (reut.rs/2RZyi7D) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)