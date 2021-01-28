Prudential plans Jackson demerger in Q2, mulling $2.5-3 bln capital raise

Jan 28 (Reuters) - British life insurer Prudential said on Thursday it would separate its U.S. business Jackson through a demerger to better focus on Asian and African markets, while adding it was considering raising $2.5-3 billion in new equity.
The company said shares in Jackson would be distributed to Prudential shareholders after the demerger, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021.
Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn
