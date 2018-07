July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer Prudential Financial Inc will take over $923 million in pension obligations from Tomahawk missile maker Raytheon Co in a deal that will cover about 13,000 U.S. Raytheon retirees, the companies said on Thursday.

Prudential has entered an agreement to pay pension benefits to the Raytheon retirees through an annuity, the companies said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)