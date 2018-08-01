FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 1, 2018 / 8:36 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Insurer Prudential's profit falls 60 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc’s quarterly profit fell 60 percent, as the second largest U.S. life insurer took a one-time charge related to sold off businesses.

Prudential said on Wednesday net income attributable to the company fell to $197 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $491 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

The results include a pre-tax charge of $1.6 billion related to divested businesses. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.