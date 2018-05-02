FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 8:29 PM / in an hour

Insurer Prudential's profit rises 8.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc reported an 8.3 percent increase in quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, helped by higher policy fees from its annuities business.

Prudential, the largest U.S. life insurer by assets, earned $1.34 billion, or $3.08 per share, in adjusted operating profit after-tax for the first quarter ended March 31, up from $1.24 billion, or $2.79 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were looking for $2.98 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

