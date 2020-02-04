Company News
February 4, 2020 / 9:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Prudential Financial profit rises 34%

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc reported a 34% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the No. 1 U.S. life insurer by assets benefited from a strong performance in its U.S. and international businesses.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.13 billion, or $2.76 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $842 million, or $1.99 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the insurer earned $2.33 per share. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

