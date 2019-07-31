Prudential posts slight rise in quarterly operating income

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. life insurer Prudential Financial Inc posted a 0.7% rise in adjusted operating income on Wednesday, helped by strength in its international insurance business.

Prudential said adjusted operating income rose to $1.31 billion, or $3.14 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.30 billion, or $3.01 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $3.23 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)