Insurer Prudential says M&GPrudential's cost savings on track

July 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest insurer Prudential Plc said on Wednesday that investments in M&GPrudential was on track to deliver an annual cost savings of about 145 million pounds ($182.22 million) by 2022.

M&GPrudential was formed in 2017 by the merger of asset manager M&G and Prudential’s UK and Europe insurance operations.

“Profitable growth prospects for M&GPrudential are substantial,” Prudential said in a statement ahead of M&GPrudential’s investor and analyst conference.