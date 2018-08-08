Prudential posts forecast-beating 9 pct rise in H1 profit

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Prudential posted an above-forecast nine percent rise in first-half operating profit to 2.4 billion pounds ($3.10 billion), boosted by its Asia business, it said on Wednesday.

Operating profit for Britain’s largest listed insurer was forecast at 2.25 billion pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus forecast.

Asia new business profit rose 11 percent and operating profit gained 14 percent, Prudential said in a statement.

Life insurer Prudential, which is focusing on its Asian business, also has businesses in the United States and Africa, as well as Britain.

It said its planned demerger of its UK and Europe business was progressing well.

Prudential said it would pay an interim dividend of 15.67 pence per share, in line with a forecast 15.66.

Prudential shares were up 1.2 percent at 17.78 pounds per share at 0847 GMT.