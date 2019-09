LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Prudential’s UK unit M&G will appeal a recent judgement blocking a transfer of 12 billion pounds ($14.75 billion) in annuities from Britain’s largest insurer to rival Rothesay Life, M&G’s Chief Financial Officer Clare Bousfield said on Friday.

Bousfield was speaking at an investor and analyst conference ahead of M&G’s planned split from its parent.