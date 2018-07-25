FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 25, 2018 / 3:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Prudential enters Thai mutual fund market with asset manager buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc said its Asian asset management unit Eastspring had agreed to buy 65 percent of TMB Asset Management (TMBAM) from Thai bank TMB PCL, marking the British insurers entry into the country’s mutual fund market.

Eastspring has an option to buy the remaining stake in the Thai asset manager in the future.

Eastspring had also entered into a distribution agreement with TMB to provide investment solutions to their customers, Prudential said.

TMBAM is the fifth-largest asset manager in Thailand, with 10 billion pounds ($13.15 billion) of assets under management, Prudential, which has operated in Thailand for more than twenty years, said in a statement.

Credit Suisse is acting as financial advisor to Prudential and Eastspring for the deal.

$1 = 0.7607 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.