Prudential files trademark lawsuit against Pennsylvania bank

Prudential Insurance Co of America has sued Pennsylvania-based Prudential Bank, alleging that the community bank has illegally copied its blue-and-white web design and a name it has been using since 1875.

Filed on Tuesday in Newark, New Jersey, federal court, the lawsuit alleges trademark infringement and unfair competition in violation of the U.S. Lanham Act, plus violations of New Jersey’s unfair competition law. It seeks damages, including triple damages for intentional Lanham Act violations, and an order blocking the bank from using the Prudential name.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IHkEAB