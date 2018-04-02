FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 12:14 PM / a day ago

Brazil's Prumo subsidiary seeks IFC loan to build Açu power plant - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Gás Natural Açu SA, a subsidiary of Brazil’s logistics company Prumo Logística SA , is in talks with the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation regarding a loan to finance construction of a thermal power plant.

According to a Monday securities filing, the thermal plant will be built at the Açu Port, in Rio de Janeiro.

Prumo said there is no definitive agreement regarding the loan and its terms. On April 1, a newspaper reported Prumo’s subsidiary was seeking a $355 million loan from the World Bank to build a thermal plant at Açu, the company said.

Prumo, however, did not comment on the size of the loan it was seeking.

Prumo, owned by EIG Global Energy Partners LLC, will be de-listed by its owners after the controlling shareholder bought out two-thirds of the minority shareholders last month. ($1 = 3.3044 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

