RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian infrastructure company Prumo Logistica SA said on Monday that the company will begin construction of its second thermoelectric plant at the Port of Acu in Rio de Janeiro state in 2019.

Prumo Chief Executive Jose Magela Bernardes told reporters that the company is also considering bidding for a third contract to build a thermoelectric plant at the port in a government auction scheduled for August. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Jake Spring)