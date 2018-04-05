FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 5, 2018 / 4:09 PM / in a day

Prysmian CFO sees higher 2018 core profit despite forex hit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian will post a higher core profit this year compared with 2017 despite the negative impact expected from currency swings, the CFO of the world’s largest cable maker said on Thursday.

* The group estimates that the weakening of the U.S. dollar seen so far will take 20-25 million euros ($24-31 million) off its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)

* The negative impact will be more than compensated for by a positive trend for telecoms cables, steady or slightly improving business at its energy projects division and a recovery in volumes at its energy products department

* “All in all we think 2018 will mark a further improvement (in EBITDA),” CFO Pier Francesco Facchini said, referring to core profit before the impact of its planned takeover of U.S. rival General Cable

* In 2017 Prysmian posted a 3.1 percent rise in adjusted EBITDA to 733 million euros.

* Facchini, who was speaking at an engineering conference in Milan, also said he hoped the acquisition of General Cable could be completed at the beginning of the third quarter ($1 = 0.8183 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.