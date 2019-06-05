Prysmian will cut debt before embarking in new M&A - CEO

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian will cut its debt to around one time its core earnings before embarking in new acquisitions, the chief executive of the world’s largest cable maker said on Wednesday.

The Milan-based company, which last year bought U.S. rival General Cable, has a debt which totals around 2.5 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), CEO Valerio Battista said.

To accelerate debt reduction the group could also sell small and non-core assets, Battista said, speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

Regarding WesternLink project, which encountered several issues in the past months, Battista said the latest fault to the high-voltage cable manufactured by Prysmian was caused during installation, adding the technology was working. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)