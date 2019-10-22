Prysmian to sell Draka Fileca to Carlisle for 73 mln euros

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Global cable maker Prysmian said on Tuesday U.S. Carlisle Companies Incorporated had presented an offer to buy its French space and aerospace cables unit Draka Fileca for 73 million euros ($81.42 million).

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, Prysmian said. Draka Fileca reported sales of 44 million euros and adjusted core earnings of around 5 million euros last year. ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)