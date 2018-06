MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - The contract for Prysmian’s giant project WesternLink contains a maximum penalty of 120 million euros but the group believes 80 million euros in provisions already taken are more than enough, two sources close to the matter said.

On Friday Prysmian, the world’s biggest cable maker, said it expected 50 million euros ($58 million) in extra costs due to problems at its WesternLink project. ($1 = 0.8587 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia)