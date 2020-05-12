Italy's Prysmian withdraws FY guidance as virus effect expected to unfold in Q2

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian on Tuesday withdrew its 2020 guidance after the novel coronavirus crisis triggered a fall in first-quarter core profits and was expected to impact this quarter as well.

“The extraordinary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic (...) will probably continue to unfold significantly in the second quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Valerio Battista said in a statement. “Yet we are confident in the resilience of our organisation and our business”.

The world’s largest cable maker said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first three months of the year fell to 197 million euros ($214 million) from 231 million euros a year earlier. The result topped a company-provided market consensus of 185 million euros.

Prysmian in March guided for an adjusted EBITDA of between 0.95 billion euros and 1.02 billion euros this year and for free cash flow of 330 million euros plus or minus 10%. ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)