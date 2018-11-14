Prysmian confirms FY EBITDA goal as 9-mth core profits match estimates

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian confirmed on Wednesday its profitability targets for this year as the world’s largest cable maker posted 9-month results in line with estimates.

The Milan-based group said 9-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 577 million euros ($653 million) matching an analyst consensus published by the company.

Full-combined adjusted EBITDA will come in the range of between 860 and 920 million euros this, CEO Valerio Battista said in a statement.

Revenue in the period rose 3.8 percent on an organic basis to 7.293 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Francesca Landini)