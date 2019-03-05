REFILE-Italy's Prysmian sees core profits rising this year

(Refiles to fix typo in last paragraph)

MILAN, Mar 5 (Reuters) - Prysmian expects its core earnings to rise to between 950 million euros ($1.1 billion) and 1.02 billion euros this year, after EBITDA slightly missed expectations in 2018, the world’s largest cable maker said on Tuesday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 837 million euros last year, short of company-provided consensus of 875 million euros.

Prysmian said it set aside 25 million euros of further provisions related to recent problems at WesternLink, a high-voltage cable connection from Scotland to England.

The company revised the amount of total synergies it expects from the acquisition of U.S. General Cable to 175 million euros from 150 million euros and added it would reach those already by 2021, one year earlier than previously forecast.