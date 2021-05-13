UPDATE 1-Cable group Prysmian confident on full-year targets after solid Q1

(Adds details)

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Prysmian said on Thursday it was increasingly confident it will achieve its full-year targets after profits topped estimates in the first quarter, supported by an “excellent” performance of its energy business.

The world’s largest cable maker said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8.1% to 213 million euros ($257 million) in the January-March period, slightly above a company-provided analyst consensus of 202 million euros.

The margin on adjusted EBITDA was broadly stable at 7.6%, as efficiency measures offset the impact of raw material price increases, the company said in a statement.

“We are increasingly confident on guidance for the full year,” Chief Executive Valerio Battista said.

He said the company had the technology, assets and strong organisational setup to capitalise further on energy transition and digitalisation opportunities in the medium term.

The company had guided for an adjusted EBITDA between 870-940 million euros this year and for a free cash flow generation around 300 million euros.

Prysmian shares turned positive after results were released, and were up 1.9% by 1230 GMT versus a 0.4% fall in Milan’s blue chip index.

Battista said that in the first quarter the growth of the energy business had exceeded pre-pandemic levels while its telecoms operations had seen a “clear recovery”, with volumes rising despite on-going pricing pressure.