UPDATE 2-Prysmian raises profit forecast after offsetting raw material costs

* Full-year adjusted EBITDA now seen at 920-970 mln euros

* Copper price increase weighed for over 800 mln euros in 1H

* CEO sees full-year cash flow in upper part of guidance (Adds details from analyst call)

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian said on Wednesday it had raised its full-year core profit forecast after reporting a 12.2% increase in first-half earnings, as it managed to rein in rising raw material costs.

The world’s largest cable maker said it was now forecasting adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between 920 million euros ($1.09 billion) and 970 million euros this year, versus a previous forecast of between 870 million euros and 940 million euros.

The company’s first-half adjusted EBITDA amounted to 470 million euros, slightly above a company-provided consensus of 463 million euros.

The group said volume recovery, pricing strategy and cost efficiencies had helped it offset the negative impact of rising raw material costs during the six months.

But it said the margin on its adjusted EBITDA fell to 7.8% in the first half, which the company said was “strongly impacted by the increase in the price of metals.” That compared with a margin of 8.4% in the year-earlier period.

Chief Financial Officer Pier Francesco Facchini told analysts that the overall impact of price increases in copper, one of the basic materials in the cable industry, amounted to over 800 million euros in the first six months.

Prysmian shares turned positive after the results were released and closed up 0.37%.

Chief Executive Valerio Battista said cash flow generation assured by traditional businesses, including construction and energy, allowed the company to focus on opportunities provided by energy transition, electrification and digitalisation.

He said this could also support the non-organic business expansion strategy, should suitable opportunities arise.

The company maintained its forecast for a full-year cash flow generation of 300 million euros, plus or minus 20%. This was due to “prudential” reasons Battista said, as many contracts are expected to close in the final part of the year.

“But I am quite sure we will close the year in the upper part of guidance,” he told analysts. ($1 = 0.8470 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mike Harrison)