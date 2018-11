PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Algerian conglomerate Cevital is in talks with French carmaker and Peugeot-owner PSA over possibly setting itself up at PSA’s site at Charleville-Mezieres in eastern France, said a PSA spokesperson on Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit the site later on Wednesday, with the potential Cevital investment seen as being key in terms of securing jobs.