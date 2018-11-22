PSA and Toyota to end joint production of small cars by 2021 - Les Echos

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - PSA Group and Toyota have decided to end their joint production of small cars by 2021 but will add cooperation in light commercial vehicles, French newspaper Les Echos reported on Thursday.

Toyota will acquire PSA’s stake in the joint venture created by the two carmakers and will integrate the Czech plant of Kolin into its industrial apparatus, the newspaper reported, without citing sources.

The two groups will expand their cooperation in the production of light commercial vehicles in France and Spain, Les Echos added.

PSA will go on assembling commercial vehicles for Toyota at its Sevelnord plant in northern France, while the group’s Spanish factory in Vigo will produce new Toyota vehicles, the newspaper reported.