UK business minister meeting Peugeot CEO to discuss Vauxhall UK plant- source

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s business minister Greg Clark is meeting Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos Tavares in Paris to discuss matters including the firm’s Vauxhall car plant, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Peugeot-maker PSA said in October it would make around 400 jobs cuts at the site and announced a further 250 losses this week, reducing the plant’s workforce by a third in a bid to make it more efficient by reducing it to one shift.

“The meeting has been in the diary for a while,” the source said.