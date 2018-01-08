FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Up to 700 jobs to go in total at Peugeot's UK Vauxhall plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Around 700 jobs will be lost at Peugeot-maker PSA’s Ellesmere Port plant in northern England, including around 400 cuts announced last year, to reduce the plant’s output to one shift, a spokesman said on Monday.

In October, PSA said it would cut about 400 jobs, a quarter of its workforce, at the site by the end of 2017 to improve the production facility’s competitiveness.

The French carmaker currently builds the Astra model at the site and is due to decide on whether to renew production this year. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

