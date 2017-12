PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA envisages production capacity of 900,000 electric motors anually with Japan’s Nidec Leroy-Somer by 2022, according to a presentation by PSA executive Patrice Lucas.

Motors made with Nidec will be fitted in all Opel and Vauxhall models, according to the group. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Brian Love)