PSA's Opel to transfer 2,000 R&D jobs to Segula Technologies

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - PSA Group plans to transfer 2,000 German jobs in Ruesselsheim, Germany to Segula Technologies in an alliance designed to safeguard local research and development jobs, PSA’s Opel division said on Wednesday.

“The Segula Technologies proposal aims at creating a European engineering campus and Center of Excellence in Ruesselsheim enlarging the scope beyond the automotive industry and including fields such as rail and energy,” Opel said in a statement.

The deal is subject to agreement by Opel’s works council and would include the takeover of vehicle and propulsion engineering facilities together with up to 2,000 employees of the Ruesselsheim research and development centre by Segula Technologies, Opel said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)