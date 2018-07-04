Opel workers reject possible sale of R&D business

DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 4 (Reuters) - Opel’s labour representatives said they would fight any plans to sell all or parts of the carmaker’s research and development business, following a media report that parent PSA Group and Opel had already sounded out possible buyers.

“A sale of Opel’s development would rob Opel of its future. The technological heart of the Opel brand lies in engineering,” Opel’s works council said in a statement.

It also said that management had recently denied that there were concrete plans to sell all or parts of the development business. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Louise Heavens)