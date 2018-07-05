FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 7:54 AM / in 2 hours

Opel labour boss expects to sign collective agreement this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RUESSELSHEIM, Germany, July 5 (Reuters) - Carmaker Opel’s top labour boss said he expected to sign this week a labour agreement making wage concessions in exchange for investments, even as he clashes with management on parent PSA’s reported plans to sell parts of Opel’s R&D arm.

Le Monde newspaper had reported on Tuesday that France’s PSA was looking to sell part of Opel’s R&D operations to help restore profitability to the loss-making unit.

Former parent General Motors “massively invested in this business. Now it is to be offered up for sale. That is a suicide mission,” works council chief Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug told journalists on Thursday.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Victoria Bryan

