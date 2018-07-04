Opel says restructuring could include strategic partnership for R&D

DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 4 (Reuters) - PSA Group’s Opel said on Wednesday no decision had been made on the future of its research and development arm but said that restructuring as part of savings plan PACE could include strategic partnerships.

France’s Le Monde newspaper had reported on Tuesday that PSA was looking to sell part of Opel’s research and development operations as part of efforts to restore profitability to the loss-making unit.

“The Engineering Center in Ruesselsheim will also in the future develop all Opel models and take on tasks for the 15 competence centres of the entire PSA Group,” a spokesman for Opel said. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Douglas Busvine)