UPDATE 1-Opel workers to fight any plans to sell off R&D operations

DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 4 (Reuters) - Opel’s labour representatives said they would fight any plans to sell all or parts of the carmaker’s research and development business, responding to a media report that parent PSA Group and Opel had sounded out possible buyers.

“A sale of Opel’s development would rob Opel of its future. The technological heart of the Opel brand lies in engineering,” Opel’s works council said in a statement.

Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday that France’s PSA was looking to sell part of Opel’s R&D operations to help to restore profitability to the loss-making unit.

PSA and Opel had already sounded out automobile engineering firms over the last few months so that they can submit offers for four sections of the business that are valued at about 500 million euros ($583 million) in total, Le Monde said.

Opel said on Wednesday that no decision had been made on the future of the R&D arm but said that restructuring as part of savings plan PACE could include strategic partnerships.

“The Engineering Center in Ruesselsheim will also in the future develop all Opel models and take on tasks for the 15 competence centres of the entire PSA Group,” a spokesman for Opel said.

But he added that a solution for the R&D business needed to be found considering a drop in the volume of work it does for former parent General Motors.

PSA last year bought loss-making Opel and British sister brand Vauxhall from General Motors in a $2.6 billion deal.

The Le Monde report said four firms, Altran, Akka and Segula, all French, and German company Bertrandt had been approached.

Citing an internal document from mid-May, the newspaper said the sale would cover Vehicle Engineering, Propulsion Engineering, Tool & Die Operations and the test centre.

The sections employ about 3,980 people, including at Opel’s historic headquarters in Russelsheim, and according to the document the sale could happen by the end of the year.

Opel’s works council said that management had recently denied that there were concrete plans to sell all or parts of the development business or that there were concrete buyers interested in the business.

That denial was one of the reasons that workers agreed to concessions in a labour deal in May, it said. It called on Opel Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller to give staff an update at a staff meeting at Opel’s headquarters in Russelsheim on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8573 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Douglas Busvine/Keith Weir)