Peugeot maker PSA posts Q1 sales fall, maintains margin goal

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Peugeot maker PSA on Tuesday posted a 15.6% fall in first-quarter sales and forecast sharp declines in auto demand this year due to the coronavirus crisis though it maintained its mid-term operating margin target.

The French carmaker said revenue stood at 15.2 billion euros ($16.5 billion) across the group in the January to March quarter.

PSA, which is in the middle of working through an agreed merger with Italy’s Fiat Chrysler, kept its target for an average adjusted operating target of more than 4.5% for its automotive division over the 2019 to 2021 period.