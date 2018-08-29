FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 8:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Peugeot halts 308 output at Sochaux plant after gearbox problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Production of the Peugeot 308 mid-sized car was halted for a second day at the French carmaker’s Sochaux plant in eastern France on Wednesday after it ran out of manual gearboxes, the group said.

“We had to stop one of the lines, which does the 308,” a spokeswoman told Reuters, adding that she didn’t know when production would be restored.

Output of the six-speed manual gearbox may have been affected by summer production slowdowns. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
