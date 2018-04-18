Merkel says German govt must help in Opel dispute

BERLIN, April 18 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she expected Peugeot to stick to the commitments it made in the context of its takeover of Opel last year and added that the German government felt it had to help.

“The German government, along with the regional government here, feels obliged to do its bit to help,” Merkel said. “These discussions are ongoing but I can’t say anything about the results yet.”

The future of Opel’s Eisenach factory in Germany hung in the balance on Monday after shop stewards rejected wage concessions demanded by Opel owner PSA Group in exchange for a commitment to invest in a production line for a new model there.