Company News
July 28, 2020 / 5:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Peugeot maker PSA reaffirms margin goal after H1 sales slide

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Peugeot maker PSA Group held on to its margin target despite a fall in profitability in the first half of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic dented sales at the French group.

PSA, which is in the middle of working through a merger agreement with Italy’s Fiat Chrysler, is aiming for a “solid rebound” in the second half, Chairman Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

A sales slump at the company deepened in the second quarter, with revenue down 34.5% in the first six months of 2020 to 25.12 billion euros ($29.47 billion), while the automotive division’s adjusted operating margins shrank to 3.7% from 8.5% at end-2019.

PSA reiterated a goal for average margins of over 4.5% in the automotive unit for the 2019 to 2021 period, however. ($1 = 0.8525 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below