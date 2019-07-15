Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 15, 2019

Carmaker PSA's sales decline on emerging-market slump

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Group said its vehicle sales fell 12.8% in the first half as weakening emerging markets weighed heavily on overseas operations.

Sales fell to 1.9 million light vehicles in January-June, the Peugeot maker said on Monday, from 2.18 million a year earlier.

While eking out a 0.3% gain in Europe, its biggest market by far, PSA suffered sharp declines almost everywhere else, with China sales slumping a further 60.6% and Latin America down 29.3%, the company said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

