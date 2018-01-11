FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 3:45 PM / in an hour

Peugeot UK Vauxhall plant's future "inextricably linked" to sales, says new boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The new boss of Peugeot’s British Vauxhall brand said the future of the carmaker’s Ellesmere Port plant, where a third of the workforce is being cut, is closely linked to Opel-Vauxhall’s sales performance.

“The two are inextricably linked,” Stephen Norman, who takes over as Vauxhall managing director on Feb. 1, told reporters on Thursday.

“If we manage to make a radical improvement in Vauxhall’s fortunes in the UK and my future colleagues in Opel across the continent do the same in their markets, particularly in Germany, then there will be a requirement not only for every possible unit of production that we’ve got but maybe even more besides,” he said.

Sales in Britain, traditionally Opel-Vauxhall’s biggest market, fell 22 percent in 2017, compared with an overall market decline of 5.7 percent, according to industry data. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

