China's Postal Savings Bank opens up 1.82% on Shanghai debut

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC), the country’s biggest bank by number of branches, opened up 1.82% in its Shanghai debut on Tuesday, after raising $4 billion in the largest mainland IPO in four years.

The shares of PSBC opened at 5.6 yuan versus the IPO price of 5.5 yuan a share.

The Chinese lender raised at least 28.45 billion yuan ($4.04 billion) from in the first part of the share sale.

The total funds raised could increase to $4.7 billion if the bank chooses to exercise a greenshoe option of selling 15% more shares within 30 days of the start of trade. (Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing，Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong, and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)