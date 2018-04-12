New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill - source

April 12 (Reuters) - New Jersey Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would cost about $300 million a year to subsidize three nuclear reactors operated by New Jersey power company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, a source familiar with the development said.

“The bill passed the New Jersey Senate by a vote of 29-7. ... We are awaiting action in the assembly,” the source said.

PSEG had said it could shut the reactors - two at Salem and one at Hope Creek - in a couple of years if they do not receive some sort of federal or state assistance. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)