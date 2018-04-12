FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 8:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - New Jersey Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would cost about $300 million a year to subsidize three nuclear reactors operated by New Jersey power company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, a source familiar with the development said.

“The bill passed the New Jersey Senate by a vote of 29-7. ... We are awaiting action in the assembly,” the source said.

PSEG had said it could shut the reactors - two at Salem and one at Hope Creek - in a couple of years if they do not receive some sort of federal or state assistance. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

