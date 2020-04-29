Financials
April 29, 2020 / 7:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's PSG Group mulls unbundling stake in Capitec Bank

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Investment holding firm PSG Group Ltd said on Wednesday it was “seriously considering” separating its stake in Capitec Bank to avoid an increase in administrative burden under a new legislation that may deem it a status of financial conglomerate.

PSG Group is the largest shareholder in Capitec Bank, with a near 31% stake. PSG has a market capitalisation of ZAR 36.92 billion ($2.00 billion). ($1 = 18.4924 rand) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below