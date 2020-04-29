South Africa's PSG Group mulls unbundling stake in Capitec Bank

April 29 (Reuters) - Investment holding firm PSG Group Ltd said on Wednesday it was “seriously considering” separating its stake in Capitec Bank to avoid an increase in administrative burden under a new legislation that may deem it a status of financial conglomerate.

PSG Group is the largest shareholder in Capitec Bank, with a near 31% stake. PSG has a market capitalisation of ZAR 36.92 billion ($2.00 billion). ($1 = 18.4924 rand) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)