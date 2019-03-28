Qatar's Nebras Power denies considering stake sale in Paiton Energy - statement

DOHA, March 28 (Reuters) - Qatari energy investment company Nebras Power denied a Bloomberg report which said it was considering selling its stake in PT Paiton Energy, the company said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

“We express our continuing commitment to Indonesia, as part of our global investment strategy and currently we are not considering the sale of our stake in Paiton Energy,” Khalid Mohammed Jolo, chief executive officer of Nebras said. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; writing by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Christian Schmollinger)