Case to Watch: Can the government fight patents at PTAB?

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in an action brought by a small business that accuses the federal government of misusing a law that was passed to streamline patent challenges and reduce litigation.

Return Mail Inc of Birmingham, Alabama, wants the high court to revive its patent on a system for processing undeliverable mail. The U.S. Postal Service used an administrative review procedure created by the America Invents Act of 2011 to have the patent declared invalid in 2015, and a divided appellate court affirmed in 2017.

