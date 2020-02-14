Greece to launch sale of power distribution operator in September

ATHENS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Greece will kick off the sale of a minority stake in power distribution operator HEDNO in September, Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing of a loan agreement between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and PPC, Hatzidakis told reporters that the sale process for a 49% stake will begin in September.

Greece has said that the buyer of the stake in the company, which is now fully owned by PPC, will also have increased minority rights. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)